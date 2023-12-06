This photo issued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels swarming the area of Julian Felipe Reef taken Dec. 2, 2023. PCG

MANILA — The number of Chinese maritime militia vessels in Julian Felipe Reef has "drastically" gone down, the military said on Wednesday, as a senior lawmaker floated the idea of sending more Philippine Navy vessels to deter Chinese presence in the West Philippine Sea.

Based on the latest air patrol, Chinese vessels left in the area has been "drastically reduced" to 28 from a high of 135, said Philippine Navy Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos of the Western Command.

"We're still monitoring...their locations as of now," he told lawmakers during a briefing of the House Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines' standard operating procedure when it comes to the Chinese vessels includes issuing radio challenges and monitoring their presence, the official said.

"When we monitored any increase in the presence of Chinese vessels in all in any feature in the WPS, we are always there. The Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard, we follow the existing procedure to confront this presence," Carlos added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro expressed dismay that the Chinese vessels linger in the area despite Philippine efforts.

"Mukhang di na nila pinapansin, ng China, yung ating mga note verbale saka yung mga diplomatic protest... Kailangan mawala sila doon kasi exclusive economic zone natin. Parang di effective yung sinasabi n'yong existing procedure," Castro said.

Carlos replied, "Our response on the ground is really very calibrated. We want peace on the ground."

While the Philippine Coast Guard cannot maintain a round the clock presence in the area, Commodore Jay Tarriela said, "Are we effective in doing what we're doing right now? I think so."

"With the transparency initiative that we have launched since February wherein we expose the swarming of Chinese maritime militia. We can notice how they responded to the swarming in Sabina Shoal before, last April, when we publicized it. A few days after, they left," Tarriela said.

The Philippine Navy, coast guard, and air force maintain their presence in the area "on a rotational basis," Carlos said.

"We cannot keep the PCG in the WPS 24/7. Yun pong Navy, medyo nakakalapit-lapit kami sa 24/7 presence. But the number is...very limited pa din compared to the number of Chinese vessel and Chinese Coast Guard and PLA Navy vessels that we are confronting in the area," the official said.

"We have at least, we maintain our presence there. There's always a Philippine government vessel flying the Philippine flag," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Special Committee Chair Neptali Gonzales II floated the idea of sending more Navy vessels to better deter Chinese presence.

"Di nawawala doon yung presence, palipat-lipat lang sila. What instances can you send gray ships instead of purely white ships kasi parang di natatakot sa white [Coast Guard] ships natin?" Gonzales asked.

"Would you say na mas effective kung minsan yung magpadala ka ng gray ship instead of a pure white ship?"

Carlos agreed that the Chinese militia vessels "usually keep their distance from the Philippine Navy vessel and they tend to go closer to the Philippine Coast Guard vessel."

But he explained: "For deterrent purposes and showing the flag, the gray ship is always there to confront the militia vessels; and to go near and inspect, visually inspect whatever they're doing there, we prefer to use the white ship so as not to escalate the situation."

"Baka i-accuse tayo of sending the gray ship, which is a combatant ship, to check on the militia vessels which, per Chinese claims, are all civilians," he added.