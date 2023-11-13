Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Maritime security expert Ray Powell on Monday hailed the Philippines for developing "one of the most innovative and important counter gray zone tactics" with regard to its dispute with China in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines has been brining along more journalists in its recent resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin shoal, helping expose China's "harassment" and "dangerous maneuvers" against Philippine vessels.

"I think that the Philippines' assertive transparency campaign is not only significant for the Philippines. I think the world has a lot to learn from this and I really hope that nations around the region and around the world are taking careful note of what the Philippines is doing," Powell said.

"Frankly, this may be one of the most innovative and important counter gray zone tactics that we've seen develop in a very long time," he told ANC's Headstart.

The National Defense College of the Philippines defines "gray zone" as “an effort... to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

"In engaging in a gray zone strategy, an actor seeks to avoid crossing a threshold that results in war," it said.

The Philippines in 2016 won against China before an international court, which invalidated its vast claims over the South China Sea, where the smaller West Philippine Sea is located. Beijing however continues to ignore that ruling.