Why Gibo Teodoro did not run for vice president

MANILA - Former Defense Secretary Gilbert "Gibo" Teodoro on Tuesday explained why he chose to file his candidacy for senator, despite earlier showing interest in running for a higher position.

According to Teodoro, it was the decision of his party to make him run as senator.

"Ito ang batay sa konsultasyon sa ating mga kasama. Ito po ang kanilang naging desisyon at desisyon din po ng aking partido na inaniban ko, ang People's Reform Party. Batay po ito sa konsultasyon at desisyon ng partido," he said on Tuesday's episode of "Sino'ng SENyo" senatorial candidates' interview on Teleradyo.

(This is based on consultation with our partymates. This is what they have decided, and this is also the decision of my party, the People's Reform Party. This is based on consultation with the party and its decision.)

Back in June, Teodoro made headlines after he visited Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, even getting inoculated in Davao City.

He then offered himself as Duterte-Carpio's runningmate, should she decide to run as president.

Teodoro however eventually filed his candidacy for senator, while Duterte-Carpio initially filed her candidacy for Davao City mayor before eventually withdrawing it and filing her candidacy for vice president.

