MANILA - Former Defense Secretary Gilbert "Gibo" Teodoro is running for Senator in the May 2022 elections.

“My friends, heeding your valuable advice I filed my COC (Certificate of Candidacy) for Senator under the PRP of the revered Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago," Teodoro said on his Facebook page.

Teodoro, who tested positive for COVID-19, announced that a proxy filed his candidacy. He is currently in isolation.

"I had to file by proxy because I am isolating due to a positive RT/PCR test, I am in good spirits. I thank Hon. Narciso Santiago Jr. for giving me the privilege of running under the banner of the PRP (People's Reform Party). I thank Atty. Dianne who proxied for me,” he said.

Teodoro said he is grateful to those who had faith in him throughout the years.

“The people who are helping me now I thank too. Lastly, but most importantly, to Nikki, Jaime, and the rest of my family for the support and encouragement through many years in changing circumstances," Teodoro added.

Teodoro initially offered himself as a runningmate to Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio. However Duterte-Carpio opted instead to run for a 3rd and final term as Mayor. Teodoro even journeyed to Davao City twice amid reports of the possible tandem.

The People's Reform Party of the late Senator Miriam Santiago was one of the parties originally supportive of the possible candidacy of Duterte-Carpio.