Pacquiao: Motorcades didn't violate COVID protocols

Sen. Manny Pacquiao during his motorcade in Laguna on Tuesday. Handout photo

People rushed out of their houses and offices upon hearing the signature songs of Promdi Party and standard bearer, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, reverberate in loud speakers as his motorcade passed by the streets of San Pedro, Biñan and Santa Rosa in the province of Laguna.

The crowd were a mixture of people wanting to personally see Pacquiao, others hoping to catch his free t-shirts, or get the P500 bills which he throws to the crowd from time to time.

But 69-year old indigent Rosalinda Recto opted to patiently wait for Pacquiao for three hours, hoping to see his idol and ask for some help for her medical check-up.

"Iboboto ko sya (Pacquiao), talaga... even if he doesn't help me... I love him because he is good, kind and a he is a Christian," she said.

Rosalinda's prayers was seemed to have been heard, when Pacquiao, upon leaving the office of San Pedro City Mayor Lourdes Cataquiz, immediately spotted Rosalinda, approached her and left her with P3,000.

Jose Niño who is a person with disability (PWD) meantime was so ecstatic having Pacquiao signing his Pacman shirt personally.

Pacquiao said, he is doing all those good deeds not only to help the needy but to also make them happy.

"Nasa puso ko na yung pagtulong mula pa noon. Ngayon lang kasi na-highlight yung mga pagtulong dahil maraming camera. Pero nung araw, ayaw ko yung kinukunan. Ayaw kong kinukunan, bini-video yung pagtulong ko. Ngayon lang kasi na-highlight talaga dahil pulitiko na ko," he told reporters.

He will continue to help others for as long as he is not violating the law.

He also stressed that doing a motorcade is not a form of crowd gathering that could be a virus spreader amid the Omicron threat.

"Sa akin (maraming tao), eh yung iba nagmo-motorcade walang tao eh. Pag walang tao okay lang, pag maraming tao, bawal?" He asked.

"Sila (other aspirants) nga umiikot eh, ako pa? Kabata-bata ko, ang lakas-lakas kong tao," Pacquiao added.

He assured, however, that he will stop his aid distribution once the campaign period starts on February 8, 2022.

Pacquiao said, instead of criticizing his actions, what his detractors should do is to also help others and share their wealth.

He also lashed back at those who criticize him for producing large crowds each time he goes out to woo voters.

Fans and supporters crowded the streets during Sen. Manny Pacquiao's motorcade in Laguna. Handout photo

"Hindi mo maiwasan yan na ang tao pag pumunta ka, nagparada ka, hindi mo maiwasan na magkagulo papunta sa yo... so ibig sabihin kakasuhan mo isa-isa yung mga tao?" he asked.

"Baka naiinggit lang sila? Kasi merong mga iba diyan, alam mo naiinggit din sa akin dahil yung iba, binabayaran yung tao nila para pumunta para maraming tao. Eh tayo, pag pumunta tayo sa isang lugar, pumupunta rin ang tao kung saan tayo pumupunta," he added.

The former boxing champ meantime clarified that while he is not selling his Forbes Park abode, there are still those who convey their intention to buy it.

"Ang aking Panginoon ang aking provider... Yung bahay ko kaka-renovate lang niyan... kung bilhin naman ng reasonable price na mas mataas masyado, bakit hindi mo ibenta? For example, kung ang bahay mo ang halaga lang eh P1.2 (million) lang, P1.3, bibilhin naman ng P2.3 (million). Hindi mo ba ibebenta?" Pacquiao said.

The senator during an interview Tuesday, was also asked about his views about the likelihood of his camp eventually adopting President Duterte as their guest candidate.

Pacquiao said, their Magic 12 slots are now filled up.

The last two slots he said, were already filled up by reelectionist Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and returning senator JV Ejercito.

Pacquiao clarified,he has no grudge against any of the presidential aspirants, but will always be against those who have been convicted of corruption.

Before leaving Laguna province, Santa Rosa local officials in a simple ceremony, declared Pacquiao as the "adopted son" of the city, the same honor accorded to him by San Pedro and Biñan officials decades ago.

San Pedro Mayor Lourdes Cataquiz ,who belongs to the Nacionalista Party, said Pacquiao's courtesy call to their city is a welcome move.

Just like other NP members who are being led by former Senate President Manny Villar and his wife, Senator Cynthia Villar, they are still waiting for the party's decision on who they will support in next year's presidential race, Cataquiz said.