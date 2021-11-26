Pacquiao woos Caraga voters



MANILA— For the first time, Sen. Manny Pacquiao has set foot in CARAGA region to woo voters for his presidential bid for next year’s elections.

Team Pacquiao said though the senator has regularly extended support to the region especially during calamities, Friday was the first time for the PROMDI Party standard bearer to visit the area.

Pacquiao’s sortie in CARAGA kicked off in Bislig, Surigao del Sur, where he distributed cash aid and other assistance to the poor.

The senator was also set to meet his grassroots supporters.

Pacquiao will also comb through other parts of the region until Tuesday, November 30.

The senator’s camp, meanwhile, shared a copy of video material detailing Pacquiao’s journey as a public servant.

The less than 4-minute video produced by one of his supporters underlined Pacquiao’s strong religious belief and his drive to help the nation.

Pacquiao’s camp said, however, that this is different from his political ad, which will air soon.