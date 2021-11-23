Pacquiao camp says he's been cleared of drug use

VADA says Pacquiao negative of cocaine, shabu and fentanyl use

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao has made public his last anti-doping tests prior to his fight in Las Vegas against Youdenis Ugas, citing that drug tests are required from athletes.

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte recently alleged that one of the presidential candidates use cocaine.



Pacquiao's test was conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) dated July 28, 2021 and September 8, 2021.

The test covers a wide range of performance enhancing drugs that include anabolic agents like steroids and all stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.

In both tests, Pacquiao was found negative of any of the substances prohibited by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Pacquiao has previously admitted using crystal meth back when he was 15 or 16. He said he was "naive" and ignorant of the law when he took drugs in his youth.

He used to be a high-profile backer of Duterte's brutal war on drugs that has killed thousands of people.

Recently however, Pacquiao has sought to distance himself from the outgoing Duterte, who is facing an international probe into his bloody crackdown, and now says offenders should have a "chance to defend themselves".

Aside from cocaine and metamphetamine also known as shabu, the test also covers the following substances: Adrafinil; Amfepramone; Amfetamine; Amfetaminil; Amiphenazole; Benfluorex; Benzylpiperazine; Bromantan; Clobenzorex; Cropropamide; Crotetamide; Fencamine; Fenetylline; Fenfluramine; Fenproporex ; Fonturancetam (4-phenylpiracetam (carphedon)); Furfenorex; Lisdexamfetamine; Mefenorex; Mephentermine; Mesocarb; p-methylamphetamine; Modafinil; Norfenfluramine; Phendimetrazine; Phentermine; Prenylamine; Prolintane ; Buprenorphine; Dextromoramide; Diamorphine (heroin); Fentanyl and its derivatives; Hydromorphone; Methadone; Morphine; Nicomorphine; Oxycodone; Oxymorphone; Pentazocine and Pethidine.

Pacquiao said that there are hundreds more prohibited substances that are covered by the VADA test, making it more extensive than the ordinary drug tests that are administered in the Philippines.

Before any athlete is allowed to compete in international competitions, they are required to undergo an anti-doping test to ensure that they are not using any prohibited substance to improve their performance.

Pacquiao also said he is scheduled to have a hair follicle test but he wanted a laboratory that could deliver immediate results.

