MANILA — A Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilor in San Juan City, who recently filed an acts of lasciviousness complaint against an outgoing SK chairman, sought on Thursday the help of the police and the local government following alleged “threats” to her and her family.

SK councilor Hilary Santos claimed she received threats from the suspect’s camp, which were relayed through her friends and social media platforms.

Santos was accompanied by her parents, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, city police chief Allan Reglos when she filed an incident report and sought police assistance.

“Sobrang natatakot ako. ‘Yung pananakot nila ‘humanda kayo.’ Hindi ko alam kung bakit nila kailangan sabihin ‘yun,” Santos told reporters.

“Protection. Ang dami kong threat na natatanggap ngayon… [sa] Messenger and personal,” the 20-year-old said.

Santos had filed an acts of lasciviousness complaint against an outgoing SK chairman, Jovher Sagara, who she said “forcibly hugged and kissed her neck [and] unlocked her bra” during an SK training session in Batangas.

“The suspect went inside the room and locked its door… She resisted and managed to escape from the suspect and report the incident to her other friends who assisted her to report to this office for filing a formal complaint,” the initial report filed on Nov. 30 read.

Santos said her family would pursue the case despite allegedly being threatened.

“Gusto ko siya makulong at makuha ang justice na para sa akin,” Santos said. “Magkita na lang kami sa korte.”

Her father Hilario said his daughter was distraught and the incident affected her mental health. They also noticed a motorcycle surveilling their house, he said.

“Lalo na nakapag-bail ‘yung tao. Noong nandoon siya sa loob, naka-detain siya, may tao siyang napapaikot sa amin… kaya humihingi kami ng assistance… Gusto namin mabalik ang normal na buhay namin,” said Hilario.

ACCOUNTABILITY

Zamora said he wanted the suspect to be held accountable, adding the incident was regretful and should not be tolerated.

“Ang tungkulin ko dito bilang mayor… we wanted to ensure her safety. Of course, we are seeking for a very fair and impartial legal proceedings,” Zamora said.

“Dahil nakapag-bail of suspect, yung fear is increasing. Natatakot sila… Minabuti muna natin na samahan sila sa ngayon para humingi ng assistance sa police at siguraduhin ang kaligtasan ng pamilya,” he said. “It is something that is very scary for them.”

Police's Reglos said the youth councilor's report would be assessed.

“Titingnan natin kung [ano ‘yung tulong na maibibigay,” the police official said.

ABS-CBN News sought Sagara’s comment on the matter, but his contact number could not be reached. The news team also went to his place of residence in San Juan City but nobody answered their gate.

Sagara told ABS-CBN News last week that the incident was just part of “politics.”