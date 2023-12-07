MANILA - National security agencies should also consider the idea of including licensed gun owners as military or police reservists, said Senator Mark Villar.

The neophyte senator broached this idea, amid the rising tension between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.



“If you see in other countries, talagang nakatutok sila sa training ng kanilang reservist, at any moment pwede silang pumasok sa military kung kailangan nila ng enforcement. So, kasama yan, at sa tingin ko, kailangan pa nating palakasin ang ating reserved force. And we need to give them more support for the training, for materials,” Villar said.



Villar, who is a military reservist, suggested the measure on the sidelines of the 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show which showcased some of the latest guns, ammunition and firearms accessories.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who joined Villar in opening the event, also called on responsible gun owners to be ready to defend the Philippines if something untoward happens amid the rising tension in the West Philippine Sea.



“Yung threat sa ating bansa ay andyan lang sa paligid. Lalong-lalo na yung problema natin ngayon dyan sa hidwaan ng ating bansa sa bansang Tsina, dyan sa ating West Philippine Sea,” Dela Rosa said.



The former PNP chief said guns are not mere toys or accessories to look cool.

“Isipin ninyo, pag dumating ang araw na kailangang gamitin natin ito para depensahan natin ang ating bansa. Dapat magamit nyo ang mga armas nyong yan,” he stressed.

AMNESTY FOR LOOSE FIREARMS

Dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, reminded the public that owning a gun in the Philippines is a “privilege” and not a constitutional right.



Both Dela Rosa and Villar said loose firearms in the country will be greatly reduced if the government offers an “amnesty program” for holders of unlicensed firearms.



“The PNP should come up with a program to bring these loose firearms back to the fold,” Villar said.



“Kung magka-amnesty tayo, revenue earning yan on the part of the government. At the same time, pagdating sa security and safety and public order, lamang tayo dyan dahil ma-account natin loose firearms,” Dela Rosa said.

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers (AFAD) said they expect more Filipinos to become interested in firearms.



“Mostly, it’s all about self-protection, self-defense,” said AFAD President Alaric Topacio.



Responsible gun owners are required to undergo neuro-psychiatric tests, and submit several documents to the PNP before they can get their license and permit to carry firearms, he said.