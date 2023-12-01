PH Coast Guard to assist civilian convoy in West PH Sea

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has directed its Palawan unit to ensure the safety and security of at least 40 boats participating in the Atin Ito coalition's 3-day "Christmas convoy", where they are expected to visit parts of the West Philippine Sea.

"As early as now, we are preparing our security personnel and positioning our vessels to uphold maritime security and safety during the three-day humanitarian initiative," PCG Commandant CG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said.

The caravan will commence on 10 December 2023.

They group is set to visit Patag Island and Lawak Island and personally deliver gifts for troops and residents of Pag-asa Island.

"As our fellow Filipinos step foot on Pag-asa Island, we hope this experience will ignite the spirit of patriotism and inspire them to stand with us in safeguarding the country's sovereign rights within our exclusive economic zones," Gavan added.

Meanwhile, PCG spokesperson CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said they are "overwhelmed" by the offers of gifts, essential goods, clothes, and medicine to its personnel.

"Rest assured that we will swiftly transport their gifts to Palawan so our Coast Guard troops can receive them before Christmas. For those who still want to send goods, they can coordinate with the PCG Public Affairs Service via the official PCG Facebook page or its operations number (0927-560-7729)," the PCG spokesperson said.