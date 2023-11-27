The Philippine government has allowed a civilian group to push through with its planned Christmas convoy to the West Philippine Sea.

According to “Atin Ito” coalition, they held a dialogue with key officials of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea on Friday, where they presented their plan for the “Christmas convoy civilian-led supply mission”.

The group also thanked the National Security Council and other government officials for engaging in a dialogue with them.

The NSC earlier advised the group to visit other parts of the Kalayaan Island Group instead of delivering supplies to the troops on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

The NSC also said that it supports the civilian convoy "in principle" but not the planned trip "or any similar undertaking" to Ayungin.

Government resupply missions to the grounded BRP Sierra Madre have met stiff resistance from Chinese vesseld, including the use of water cannons and of blocking maneuvers that have led to collisions.

The coalition, which includes the Akbayan Party, is organizing a 40-vessel convoy that will sail from El Nido in Palawan to Ayungin Shoal to distribute food and navigation tools.

They said the civilian convoy is meant to "normalize our voyages to the West Philippine Sea."

Chinese vessels, which include ships of the Chinese Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy, in the West Philippine Sea have kept Filipino boats away from some fishing areas.