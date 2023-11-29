Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Several artists supportive of the "Atin Ito" project came together to hold a Christmas concert and donation drive for the upcoming mission to the West Philippine Sea.

Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel, Autotelic, Ena Mori and Bayang Barrios held the Atin Ito concert in the University of the Philippines Diliman on Wednesday night.

The Atin Ito project is a civilian-led mission which will bring supplies and Christmas cheer to fisherfolk and frontliners in the West Philippine Sea.

The project is scheduled for early December.

HAPPENING NOW: The 'Atin Ito' coalition holds Christmas Concert and donation drive for the West Philippine Sea frontliners at the UP Bahay ng Alumni.



This is in preparation for the civilian-led convoy at Ayungin Shoal this coming December. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/YV7kLi438e — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) November 29, 2023

Cabangon led the crowd in chanting for support for the frontliners.

"Matibay ba ang loob natin? Matibay ba ang loob nyo? Papabully ba tayo?" he asked the crowd.

"West Philippine Sea, atin to!" he chanted, while asking concertgoers to turn on the lights of their phones as a symbol of solidarity.

The concert was free, but the people were encouraged to bring supplies as donations.

Hundreds of students, alumni, and supporters of the cause attended the musical event.

Earlier this week, the Atin Ito coalition announced the mission will push through after securing clearance from the National Security Council.

"We want to deliver a message that the concern for the frontlines and the West Philippine Sea should not be a concern of the government alone. It should be a concern of citizens," Atin Ito co-convenor Edicio Dela Torre said.

"Kung ito'y atin na, ipagtanggol natin," he ended.