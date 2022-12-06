Senior citizens wait to receive their cash gifts at the San Juan City Hall Atrium on Nov. 22, 2022. The city is giving out cash gifts for senior citizens turning 70, 80 and 90 years old this year in recognition of their contribution to the country and the local government of San Juan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A senator has filed a bill seeking to lower the qualifying age to be considered a senior citizen down to 56 from 60 years old, which would allow the earlier release of benefits.

“Sa panahon ngayon, lalo na at nagkapandemya, madami ang hindi pinalad umabot sa edad na sisenta. Sabi nga e, aanhin pa ang damo kung wala na ang kabayo. Kaya habang may oras pa e bigyang halaga na natin sila sa pamamagitan ng pagpapaabot ng benepisyo," Sen. Ramon Revilla said in a statement.

(In these times, especially due to the pandemic, many don't get fortunate enough to reach the age of 60. As they say, what good is the grass if the horse is dead. While there is still time, let us give them importance by granting them benefits.)

Revilla cited December 2022 data from the Department of Health stating that 7.33 percent of COVID-19 cases among Filipino senior citizens resulted in death, as compared to 0.76 percent mortality among 18 to 59-year-olds.

Revilla's Senate Bill No. 1573 would amend Republic Act No. 7432, which defines senior citizens as Philippine residents at least 60 years old.

If the proposed law is enacted, all Filipino resident citizens at least 56 years old would be considered as senior citizens and would be entitled to various benefits.

Under existing laws, senior citizens should get 20 percent discount and VAT-exemption on medicines, medical supplies and equipment, transportation fares, hotels, and restaurants, among others.

They are also entitled to income tax exemption for minimum wage earners, at least 5 percent discount on monthly water and electricity bills, and the use of express lanes in government and commercial establishments.