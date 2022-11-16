Senate defers budget of senior citizens' commission anew

For the second time this year, the Senate deferred considering the National Commission on Senior Citizens’ (NCMC) proposed P193.343 million budget for year 2023.

This was because only three NCMC officials, including its chairperson, attended the Wednesday’s budget deliberation.

Chairperson Franklin Quijano and Commissioners Edwin Espejo and Enriquieta Rodeles were present in the session.

Absent were Commissioners Ida Yap-Patron, Reymar Mansilungan and Ricardo Rainier Cruz.

It was Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III who moved for the agency’s budget deferment.

“For the commissions, I know we require the leadership of the entire Commission, the entire body to be present before us… I’ve been informed that the leadership of the Commission is not totally present this afternoon. Since that is the case, I would move for the deferment of the consideration of this budget,” Pimentel said.

The NCMC’s budget deliberation was initially scheduled last Monday (November 14), but was deferred to Wednesday due to incomplete representation.

The agency’s budget hearing was rescheduled again for Thursday – November 17.

Wednesday’s budget session, meantime, was opened with the Climate Change Commission’s (CCC) proposed fund for next year amounting to P128 million.

While no one raised an objection or questioned the CCC’s proposed budget, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, who authored the law creating the CCC, still asked the agency officials to submit a report about the “Conference of Parties” in Egypt.

“They (CCC officials) are supposed to submit to the body, for all senators, a report on their trip, on the status of negotiations. In this case, the inclusion of laws in the agenda in the Egypt talks,” Legarda said.

“All funds and projects accessed by the Philippine government since the beginning of the enactment into law, the creation of the Commission so that we see the work they’ve done,” she added.

CCC budget sponsor, Senator Imee ,on the other hand, underlined the CCC’s “18 percent accomplishment” rating as far as its effective coordination with local government units is concerned.

“I also think that as you have observed in the past, mainstreaming is a fundamental part of the climate change program,” Marcos said.

“Mainstreaming, disaster risk-reduction and climate change adaptation and mitigation, especially adaptation in a vulnerable country like the Philippines, is the main focus of the task at hand for the Climate Change Commission,” Legarda said.

Legarda then stressed that instead of frequently travelling abroad, CCC officials and personnel must instead focus on coordinating with local government units for these concerns.

“That 18 percent, if that’s accurate, that’s quite dismal. We should increase it right away. After all, you have been there for more than 10 years,” Legarda said.

“This law was enacted in 2009. And 13 years after the fact, there’s very little to show--except for constant travel,” Marcos pointed out.

From April to November this year alone, the CCC already recorded 20 trips, the senator added.

Legarda then asked for the detailed list as to who participated in those travels and where.

“So, we need 20 reports?” Legarda said.

“That’s right,” Marcos replied.

Legarda has committed to include a special provision in the budget for those who will engage in foreign travels.

“I will put a special provision that all travels of staff, technical advisers, consultants and commissioners will have a post-travel report sent to the body, to the senators to learn from. And I think that should apply not just to the Climate Change Commission, but all agencies in the Executive department,” Legarda said. “So that all the conferences that they’ll attend can be used for policy.”

Marcos, meanwhile, recommended that an audit be conducted on the P1 billion “People Survival Fund” which was released in 2015, and which, to date, has a P619 million budget remaining.

The fund is designed to assist LGUs and people’s organizations in their environmental protection programs.

“We’ve asked that year on year, we always receive the same answer, stating that whereas the funds are with them, the DOF has taken over its management. And since 2017, nothing has been granted,” Marcos said.

Legarda acknowledged the request and again requested the CCC officials to submit a report to the Senate.

The CCC’s proposed budget was later classified as “deemed submitted” by the Senate.