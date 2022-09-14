Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Sang-ayon ang isang grupo ng mga senior citizens sa direktiba ng pamahalaan na gawing optional na lang ang pagsusuot ng face mask sa mga outdoor areas at hindi matataong lugar.

“We really feel na where there are safe spaces, pag may mga plaza na may mga kahoy, kung may mga forested area, eh talaga namang these are ventilated spaces and therefore hindi na kailangan ng face mask. Dahil ventilated spaces eh,” ani National Commission of Senior Citizens chairman Atty. Franklin Quijano.

“Still, on the side of caution, we cannot question yung directive na i-cover ang mukha, mag-face mask in areas na marami ang tao,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon sa opisyal, dumarami na ang mga senior citizen na nakakuha na ng kanilang COVID-19 booster shots.

“We are saying na compliant naman in areas, the many cities, may mga nag-e-80 percent na nga. So we are really are saying na aabot naman, kasama naman si senior citizen sa sinasabing herd immunity,” kuwento niya.

“There are just certain special areas which needs to be persuaded and we need you to help us as well,” aniya.

--TeleRadyo, 14 Setyembre 2022