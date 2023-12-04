Tolentino seeks PH maritime zones declaration

MANILA — Sen. Francis Tolentino said Monday the proposed law declaring the Philippines’ maritime zones will provide the statutory basis for the exercise of rights and jurisdiction of the country and help establish the extent of its geographical zone.

It will also include and put in effect the 2016 arbitral award, Tolentino said.



Responding to an inquiry from Majority Leader Joel Villanueva during the interpellation on how the proposed law will address encroachments such as the presence of Chinese maritime militia in Julian Felipe Reef, Tolentino said:

“It is a step towards addressing the challenges in the area because it will clearly establish the geographical extent of our maritime zone and the kind of authority or jurisdiction which we can enforce or exercise," he said.

Tolentino added that the proposed law is not aimed at settling territorial issues but will merely clarify the geographical extent of the Philippines’ maritime zones and the applicable legal regimes as stated in UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral ruling.

Meantime, Tolentino said the proposed law has no implication on and will not diminish, dilute or affect the Sabah claim of the Philippines.