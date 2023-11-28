Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB/File.

MANILA - Senator Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, is pushing for the passage of a law declaring maritime zones under the jurisdiction of the Philippines.



Under his Senate Bill 2492, Tolentino emphasized the importance of this bill especially as the country is an archipelagic and maritime nation, where 62 percent of the its municipalities and cities thrive along coasts and many Filipinos rely on the bounty of the seas for food.



For Tolentino, it is the country’s obligation to have collective responsibility to uphold, harness and protect its maritime domain.



According to Tolentino, the Philippine Maritime Zones Act will enable the Philippines to fully enforce applicable maritime laws and enjoy its rights over its territory and exclusive economic zone and pave the way for clarifying and updating relevant maritime laws and policies which have been enacted prior to UNCLOS.



Tolentino added this will further fortify the country’s rights and entitlements over its maritime zones and provide the country with a strong diplomatic negotiating tool in pursuing our interests therein.

“The Maritime Zones Law will help the Philippines in numerous ways and can even serve as a foundational policy that serves as the driving force for the Philippines to forge a comprehensive maritime security framework; advances the Philippine interest most especially in terms of protecting, sustainably harnessing, and maximizing the Philippines' marine resources; provides guidance on the rights, duties, and entitlements of the Philippines on different maritime zones, and can be utilized to further the goals of other relevant maritime laws of the Philippines,” Tolentino said.



“The Philippine Maritime Zones Act of 2023 will be inscribed as a pivotal moment in our maritime history. It is now the time for Congress, particularly the Senate of the Philippines, to stand up for what is ours and take this fundamental step in ensuring that our national interests in Philippine waters are protected, by passing this law that will "govern the seas and resources of the Philippines for generations to come,” he added.

Tolentino also reminded his colleagues about the aggressions done by Chinese troops in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) which according to him is a clear indication that its time to take a stand against their bullying.



Other senators support this proposed bill that include Senators Joel Villanueva, Sherwin Gatchalian, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.