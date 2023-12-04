DOH reminds public not to overuse antibiotics during flu season

People flock to the Divisoria market to shop for various Christmas decorations and party needs on November 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reminded the public to avoid overusing antibiotics against flu after studies showed that children in China have been having a hard time recovering from flu and pneumonia due to “antibiotic resistance.”



Antibiotic resistance happens when a patient frequently uses the drug and some bacteria become immune to it, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag told ABS-CBN News.



“We are concerned with what is happening in China because many children were hospitalized,” he said in a virtual interview.

“Antibiotics that target these infections may have problems. There is a high antibiotic resistance," he added.



While the Philippines logged some 180,000 flu cases between January and November 2023, the DOH does “not have enough data to support any conclusion that we have a similar problem with China,” the Health undersecretary said.

Most of the cases were Influenza A, Influenza B and Sars-COV, and not mycoplasma pneumoniae, the respiratory virus affecting parts of China, he said.



“There has been a steady increase [of flu cases] since the start of the year, but this is expected so we have not reported an outbreak,” Tayag said.



“When we lifted the restrictions, many did not have immunity [against flu],” he said.



“Many of these patients were treated on an outpatient basis and many would have recovered at home,” he added.



Those who exhibit fever, cough and colds should see a doctor for proper assessment and treatment, Tayag advised.



It could also be prevented through frequent hand washing, wearing of face masks, being vaccinated, and staying at home when sick, the doctor said.



The DOH has also encouraged hospitals in the country “to make sure that any patient admitted can do tests and to make sure there are enough facilities,” he added.



Aside from flu, the public should also be vigilant against other diseases during the holiday season, Tayag said.



“We encourage parents to have their children vaccinated versus measles because it is during this time that measles can spread,” he said.



“Yung mga mahihilig kumain, hindi naman pinagbabawal 'yan pero hinay-hinay lang,” he said.



“Dapat healthy at tandaan natin na wag tayo mawawalan ng maintenance drugs. Maaga pa lang dapat may supply tayo ng gamot,” he added.



The DOH said it is also providing free influenza vaccine for senior citizens.