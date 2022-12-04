Home  >  News

Over P319.9 million up for grabs in Ultra Lotto draw on Sunday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2022 09:39 AM

MANILA - The grand prize for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto which will be drawn later on Sunday is expected to surpass the P319.98 million jackpot from the previous draw. 

This was after the Dec. 2 draw for the lottery produced no winners.

Besides the Ultra Lotto, the 6/49 Super Lotto will also be drawn later on Sunday, with a grand prize of over P15 million. 

Last Saturday, there were also no winners of the 6/55 Grand Lotto, which had a grand prize of P49.7 million, and the 6/42 National Lottery which had a grand prize of P5.9 million. 

