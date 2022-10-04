One hundred and eight out of the 433 jackpot winners of the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw last October 1 have claimed their cash prize, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said.

Distribution of the cash prizes continued on Tuesday.

All winners must claim their prize on PCSO's main office in Mandaluyong, as the office has a policy that all prizes from P300,000 and above will have to be claimed there physically.

They have one year to claim their prize.

"Pag di na-claim within one year, mapupunta sa ating charity fund," PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said.

The office also answered queries why some cheques had higher amounts than the others.

On Monday, some cheques bore amounts higher than the usual P436,000 share per winner.

One cheque shown to ABS-CBN News had a winner receiving up to P516,000.

Belen Baltazar, manager of the treasury department of the PCSO, said these were legitimate as some bettors had more winnings.

She explained that bettors can place higher bets at the back of their tickets, and this will entitle them with more winnings.

"Mayroon pa silang ibang winnings on top sa jackpot na napanalunan," Baltazar said.

RELATED VIDEO