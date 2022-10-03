Screenshot of the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw results on Oct. 1, 2022, from the PCSO Official Facebook page.

MANILA - One of the lucky bettors in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw last Saturday has two winning tickets, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Melquiades Robles said Monday.

"Isang taya niya, sumabit yata. Yun, nadalawa yata ang ticket. Eh, pinanindigan niya na rin. It turned out, it was a lucky break," Robles said of the person who will get twice of every winner's share of the P236 million jackpot prize.

The PCSO earlier said there were 433 winning tickets on the 09-45-36-27-18-54 result, who hail from different parts of the country.

Each are entitled to receive P545,245.24, subject to 20 percent tax.

Some of the winners have started to claim their prize on Monday at the PCSO office in Mandaluyong City.

The result of the draw as well as the number of winners were questioned by some people, including a few lawmakers, noting the combination's pattern of being multiples of 9.

Robles and PCSO Chairperson Junie Cua said there was nothing irregular in the results and the number of winners, explaining that it only showed Filipinos' betting behaviors, particularly the tendency to keep select numbers.

"While statistically this is a very rare occurrence, theoretically it can also happen because lottery is a game of chance," Cua told ANC's "Rundown" earlier in the day.

- report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

