433 winners to split P236M 6/55 Grand Lotto jackpot

A total of 433 bettors won the P236,091,188.40 jackpot prize of the

6/55 Grand Lotto on Saturday night.

Based on the 9 p.m. draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, 433 people got the winning combination of 09-45-36-27-18-54.

This means they will split up the ₱236,091,188.40 or ₱545,245.24 each.

There were also 331 winners of the second prize worth P100,000 and 2,491 third prize winners (P1,500).

"To get the 6 winning digits out of 55, that's 1 out of 28,989,675 or 0.000003%," said ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

"Grabe 'di ba, tapos 433 ang nakakuha."