Dela Rosa brought to hospital amid bout with COVID-19

MANILA (UPDATE 2) - Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa was brought to the hospital as he continues to battle COVID-19, his staff said Thursday.

"Nasa hospital pa po si Sen [Dela Rosa] pero improving na daw po ang pakiramdam niya," Dela Rosa's staff told reporters in a text message.

(Sen. Dela Rosa is still in the hospital but his condition is improving.)

"Nagka-fever po siya together with the cough and cold, kaya po they went to the doctor na by Nov. 23 midnight to be sure po about the monitoring," the message read.

(He had a fever together with cough and colds, so they went to the doctor on November 23 midnight to be sure about the monitoring.)

"As for his daughter po, she's completing her 14-day quarantine kaya (so) she's going home na (already) from the facility."

The staff said Dela Rosa is expected as well to be discharged anytime because he is already recovering.

Last week, Dela Rosa said he had to be "transferred to an undisclosed hospital" after staying with his daughter, another COVID-19 patient, in an isolation facility.

"We promised each other to win this battle together until last night on the eve of your birthday, we were separated because I had to be transferred to an undisclosed hospital," the senator said in a social media post on Nov. 23 where he greeted his 31-year-old daughter on her birthday.

"We say times are so cruel sometimes but we know everything happens for a reason. God designed it to make us a better person," he wrote.

"As we said during our nightly prayers, 'Lord, after winning this battle you will see a different person in us. We will devote our remaining time on earth fulfilling Gods intents and desires."

The former Philippine National Police chief confirmed that he tested positive for the new coronavirus disease on November 21, after informing other senators about his health.

Dela Rosa said he and 3 other members of his household likely contracted the virus from their house helper, who first showed symptoms after going to a salon for a haircut.

Dela Rosa is the 5th senator who contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the country in the first quarter of 2020.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara, Aquilino Pimentel III and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. have all contracted and recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year.

