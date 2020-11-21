Dela Rosa tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa during a Senate hearing on alleged corruption at the New Bilibid Prison. Sep. 9, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am sorry to inform [you] that I tested positive for covid19 yesterday. To all who made contact with me pls do the approp[riate] protocols," he said in a statement.

His staff said the senator is OK but currently has cough and cold. His eldest daughter also tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic.

Dela Rosa recently attended some Senate sessions physically.

"Well he was in the Senate last Wed(nesday) but we did not have any close contact. But nag-swab antigen test na rin kami last night. Negative naman ako," said Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

(We took a swab antigen test last night. I tested negative.)

Senators have been holding extended sessions to ensure timely passage of the 2021 national budget.

Dela Rosa is the fifth senator to contract the virus, following Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara, Aquilino Pimentel III and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. who have all recovered.

As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 415,067 cases of COVID-19, as authorities note a decline in the daily reporting of new cases.

