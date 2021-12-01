MANILA - The surprise death of killer cop Jonel Nuezca has divided relatives of his victims, with some saying the death could have been staged.

Nuezca, a former staff sergeant, shot and killed his neighbors Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony after a heated argument over an improvised noisemaker called a “boga.” The fatal shooting last Dec. 20, 2020 was caught on video and went viral online.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In an interview, Mark Gregorio, son of the slain Sonya Gregorio, said he was surprised by news that Nuezca had died inside New Bilibid Prison less than four months after a regional trial court judge convicted him of double murder.

"Kahit po sabihin na may picture at nabalita na sa TV, ang reaction ko po...Kahit si papa, hindi po naniniwala. Kahapon po kasi kahit sino magsabi sa ami, hindi talaga kami naniniwala," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He said the issue has clearly divided the family, with some saying Nuezca is really dead while others surmised the death could be a ploy to let him out of prison secretly.

"Pwedeng palabas lang 'yan...Palabasin na siya 'yung bangkay pero ibang bangkay. Maraming pumapasok sa isip ko. Nagdududa lang talaga ako sa pagkamatay niya," he said.

"Pulis po siya. Maraming paraan para makalaya siya."

The Bureau of Corrections earlier issued a photo of Nuezca's body but has yet to determine cause of death.

Gabriel Chaclag, the BuCor spokesman, said Nuezca died Tuesday evening after losing consciousness.

"Naglalakad daw po siya sa labas ng dormitory building noong siya ay nag-collapse. May kasama siyang naglalakad," Chaclag told reporters.

"He was brought unconscious to the NBP Hospital by his cell mates at 6:30 PM yesterday (Nov 30,2021)," he added.

In the interview, Gregorio said he will try to seek confirmation of Nuezca's death, saying he just wants to know the truth.

"Hindi pa rin mag sink-in na namatay na po siya pero kung namatay, condolence po sa pamilya...Pinagpapasa Diyos lang namin lahat," he said.

He noted that Nuezca's family had already moved to another town.

He pointed out that the judge that convicted Nuezca also ordered him to pay a total of P952,560 in damages.

"May nakausap ako na attorney na dapat kailangan talaga nila magbayad ng civil indemnity...Tinatanong na nila kung may court order," he said.

