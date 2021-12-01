Mugshot of Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca as double murder charges are filed against him a day after he shot his 2 neighbors in Paniqui town, Tarlac. File/ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Convicted killer and former policeman Jonel Nuezca has died in the New Bilibid Prison after he reportedly collapsed due to a still unknown reason, the Bureau of Corrections spokesman said Wednesday.

Nuezca, who killed a woman and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac last year was found guilty of murder and sentenced to reclusion perpetua just last August.

Gabriel Chaclag, the BuCor spokesman, said Nuezca died Tuesday evening after losing consciousness.

"Naglalakad daw po siya sa labas ng dormitory building noong siya ay nag-collapse. May kasama siyang naglalakad," Chaclag told reporters.

"He was brought unconscious to the NBP Hospital by his cell mates at 6:30 PM yesterday (Nov 30,2021)," he added.

Chaclag said an investigation is ongoing to determine if there was foul play in the incident and an autopsy will be conducted.

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco said he asked for a copy of the BuCor's report as he confirmed the bureau's probe into the incident.

Nuezca, who used to be assigned at the Paranaque City police crime laboratory, shot to death his neighbor Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio on Dec. 20 last year after a heated argument over the use of a homemade cannon.

The incident was caught on video and went viral on social media, and was also personally witnessed by Nuezca's daughter.

In the video, Sonia could be seen wrapping her arms around her son as the row intensified before Nuezca shot her in the head and did the same to Frank. Before fleeing, Nuezca shot the mother again.

The attack drew widespread condemnation, with some officials calling for reforms in the Philippine National Police and netizens pleading for police to stop the killings.

- with report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News