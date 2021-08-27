MANILA - The family of Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony has finally found peace after a judge sentenced their killer, ex-cop Jonel Nuezca, up to 40 years in jail.

“Masaya po kami ng buong pamilya ko dahil yun ang ibinabang hatol ng korte na reclusion perpetua, 40 years na pagkakakulong. Sabi nga ni papa, at least napanatag na siya makakapagtrabaho na siya. At least may peace of mind na kaming lahat,” said Mark Christian Gregorio.

Judge Stella Marie Gandia-Asuncion of the Paniqui Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 16 found sacked policeman Jonel Nuezca guilty “beyond reasonable doubt” for 2 counts of murder over the killing of his neighbors.

“Napatawad na naman po namin siya. Yun nga lang po kailangan niya pong pagdusahan yung nagawa niya pong kasalanan sa amin, sa pagpatay sa aming ina at sa aking kapatid po,” said Mark Christian.

Nuezca shot dead the mother and son on December 20 last year in the presence of his daughter after a heated argument over the use of a homemade cannon. The incident was caught on video and went viral on social media.

"Gumaan na rin po ang loob namin mula nang ibinaba ang hatol," he said.



Aside from grieving the death of their family members, Mark Christian said his siblings also feared for their safety.

“Yung kapatid ko na bunso at yung naoperahan natatakot sila nung medyo bago bago pa lang ang pangyayari. Halos hindi sila humiwalay sa papa ko kaya hindi rin makapagtrabaho si papa ko. Punong-puno sila ng takot at kaba. Minsan hindi din sila makatulog umiiyak at ang ibang mga kapatid ko rin nag-aalala sa seguridad nila,” he said.

The family is thankful to the countless people who supported them in their fight for justice.



“Pinapaabot ko po ang taos-pusong pasasalamat mula sa aming pamilya. Ang dami nyo po para isa-isahin. Maraming salamat sa mga sumuporta sa amin, sa mga nagbigay ng tulong, at tumulong sa kaso namin at nagbigay ng advice para sa kaso nila mama at hanggang ngayon po ay patuloy na sumusuporta sa pamilya namin,” he said.

With the sentence handed down against Nuezca, Mark Christian said his father can work again and his siblings could focus now on their studies.