Baguio suspends night market due to crowd control lapses

Shoppers trooped to the night market in Baguio City which reopened Tuesday, December 1, 2020. But lapses in crowd control forces Baguio City to suspend its operations. Photo courtesy of Baguio City Public Information Office

MANILA - Lapses in crowd control prompted the local government of Baguio City to suspend the operation of its night market which reopened just on Tuesday.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In a Facebook post, Baguio City’s Public Information Office said Mayor Benjamin Magalong ordered City Treasurer Alex Cabarrubias and Market superintendent Fernando Ragma Jr. to immediately set a meeting and conduct a post-night market assessment to evaluate the incident.

"We must strike a balance between reopening the economy and safeguarding the health and safety of the people. This is our new normal direction,” Magalong said.

The night market along Harrison Road was reopened on Tuesday from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Only about 481 stalls opened in consideration of the minimum health protocol on social distancing.

It was part of the city’s thrust to reopen the economy and restore livelihood of displaced vendors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.