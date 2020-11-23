Baguio to require medical certificate from residents of nearby towns

At a checkpoint on the border of La Trinidad, Benguet during the Coronavirus Lockdown on April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Residents of towns near Baguio will be required to present a medical certificate upon entry beginning Thursday, its police chief said Monday as the city tightened its borders against COVID-19.

The City of Pines on Saturday enforced stricter rules on those coming from the towns of Tuba, La Trinidad, Sablan, and Tublay due to an increase of virus cases in these areas.

They are required to present identification cards that prove they work in Baguio, Police Col. Allen Rae Co said.

"'Di po natin sila pinapahirapan (We're not making their lives difficult), as a matter of fact since the pandemic started we treated residents of mga katabingbayan natin (nearby towns) as residents of Baguio," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"But of course if you enjoy the same privileges, inaasahan po na (it is expected) you will also be subject to same restrictions and prohibitions."

The city earlier formed a tourism bubble with nearby towns and Ilocos region. It opened its doors to Luzon tourists in October, limiting their entry to 500 daily and requiring them to undergo confirmatory antigen or RT-PCR coronavirus tests.

The city's police currently monitors 10 points of entry 24/7, Co said.

Tourists may enter through Marcos Highway and Naguilian Road and have their own priority lane, he added.