MIAA sets probe into alleged human smuggling at NAIA

MANILA — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is set to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged human smuggling syndicate operating at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Bryan Co, MIAA's senior assistant general manager, said in a phone interview that airport General Manager Cezar Chiong has called for an inter-agency meeting to shed light on the expose on the Senate floor of the alleged victims.

Co said they will also invite the Senate resource person/victim of human smuggling for a reenactment of how they were slipped into the airport without passing through the regular passenger route.

He added that MIAA is currently planning for a total no-contact policy for passengers and airport personnel to avoid facilitation and illegal escort of arriving and departing passengers.

"MIAA will fully cooperate with the Senate investigation on alleged human smuggling activities at our airport and rest assured that we will implement drastic measures to stop human smuggling activities at our airport," Co said.

MIAA also preserved all the CCTV footage to help in the investigation of the alleged human smuggling activities.

—Report by Raoul Esperas