MANILA - Six suspected human trafficking victims bound for the United Arab Emirates were intercepted last week at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Bureau of Immigration said Sunday.

The passengers, all women, were stopped last Wednesday at the immigration departure area after the bureau discovered that the UAE visas pasted on their passports were counterfeit.

“During primary inspection, they claimed that they were balik-manggagawa, or overseas Filipino workers merely returning to their old employers. They alleged to have been directly hired as domestic household workers, but they were unable to show any proof of such claim,” the bureau said in a statement.

The passengers have been turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation and filing of charges against their recruiters, it added.

