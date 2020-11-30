Lagundi, tawa-tawa trials as COVID-19 treatment to take longer

MANILA — Clinical trials for herbal medicines Lagundi and Tawa-Tawa might take another couple of months to be completed, the Department of Science and Technology said Monday.

Dr. Jaime Montoya, executive director of DOST-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, said both have to undergo two study phases — the first to determine the appropriate dose and the second to check for effectivity.

“Lagundi is already done with Phase 1,” he said in Filipino during a Laging Handa briefing. “It’s already in Phase 2, which will last for 2 to 3 months.”

He said the length of the trial will depend on how fast they can recruit participants.

Lagundi is currently being used to treat cough. It is now being tested as a possible supplement treatment for COVID-19. The trials started in October.

Meanwhile, Montoya said clinical trials for Tawa-Tawa, which has been used by dengue patients, has also started Phase 1. It is also being studied as a supplemental treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The government official said the Phase 2 of Tawa-Tawa may start by next week or 2 weeks from now depending on how fast they can get volunteers.