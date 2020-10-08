Initial 37 patients participate in Lagundi clinical trial for COVID-19

MANILA — Clinical trials for Lagundi, which is a potential supplement treatment for COVID-19, has finally started, the Department of Science and Technology said Thursday.

“Yung sa Lagundi ito ay nagsisimula na. Naaprubahan na ang kanilang application ng FDA (Food and Drug Adminstration) at ethics review board,” said Dr. Jaime Montoya, Executive Director of DOST-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, during a Laging Handa briefing.

Montoya said the proponents of the study have already screened 150 patients, 37 of which qualified to join the study.

He said they have already started participating in the study.

Before being tested as a possible COVID-19 treatment, Lagundi has been proven as a treatment for cough.

Montoya said the ongoing clinical trials will try to see if it can serve as adjunct medicine or supplement treatment to prevent a patient from having severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, clinical trials for virgin coconut oil is still ongoing. VCO is believed to have anti-viral properties and local experts are now trying to study if it can help treat COVID-19.

Montoya said the community-based arm of the study has already been operating for 2 months.

“Marami, marami ang pasyenteng napasama. Two-thirds of the target sample has already been achieved. 'Yung sa mga naospital magsisimula pa lang po sa PGH (Philippine General Hospital),” he said.

(Many patients have already been enrolled. Two-thirds of the target sample has already been achieved. The hospital arm of the study is about to start at PGH.)

Montoya said the clinical study for Tawa-Tawa, another traditional herbal medicine, is still undergoing the required ethics review.