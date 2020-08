Lagundi vs COVID-19: Clinical trial results out in 2 months - DOST

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The result of clinical trials for the use of lagundi or chaste tree to treat symptoms of mild COVID-19 cases may be released after 2 months, the Department of Science and Technology said Monday.

Clinical trials will be held in the following facilities: Sta. Ana Hospital, Quezon Institute Quarantine Center, and Philippine National Police-National Capital Region Community Quarantine Center, according to DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.

"Okay na pong umpisahan ang trials pero it will take some months pa rin para matapos 'yun...Siguro po baka mga 2 buwan pa 'yan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.



Tawa-tawa or asthma plant, a supplement for dengue patients, is authorized as a herbal supplement for COVID-19, Dela Peña said.

As for the use of virgin coconut oil against the coronavirus, government is awaiting 60 moderate and severe virus patients to undergo clinical trial, he added.

The Philippines as of Sunday reported 217,396 cases of COVID-19, with 157,403 recoveries and 3,520 deaths.