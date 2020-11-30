Children may become superspreaders if allowed outside homes: expert

A child touches his face shield as they wait to enter the NAIA Terminal 1 in Paranaque City on August 19, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Children can become superspreaders if they are allowed to go outside their homes during the holidays, a public health expert warned Monday.

Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser of the government's pandemic task force, made the remark as President Rodrigo Duterte was set to announce quarantine measures for the last month of the year.

"They say the holiday season is about kids and children but I think if they will be allowed to roam around and visit the malls they will be the ones to carry the virus at home. They will be the superspreaders and they will affect their parents and grandparents so this is dangerous," he told ANC's Headstart.

"This has been happening in other countries where the children are actually the superspreaders in the home and in other areas."

There will be a "confluence" of COVID-19 problems in the remaining month of the year, Leachon added.

"Considering you will have influenza, you can have dengue fever, pneumonia and then a surge of COVID cases because of social mobility problems and after effect of typhoons and a surge as well of cardiovascular cases happening during the holiday season," he said.

The OCTA Research Group earlier warned the country may see a gradual rise of COVID-19 cases as virus infections climbed in many parts of the country.

Metro Manila mayors have recommended to national government to keep the capital region under general community quarantine which limits gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and allows ages 15 to 65 to go outside their homes.