Metro Manila mayors want shorter curfew for Simbang Gabi

Metro Manila mayors have recommended to shorten curfew hours to make way for Simbang Gabi, their representative said Monday. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have recommended to national government to extend general community quarantine in the region until end of the year and to shorten curfew hours to make way for Simbang Gabi, their representative said Monday.

The Metro Manila Council opted to keep the capital region under GCQ as it saw a rise in virus patients, said its chairman Parañaque mayor Edwin Olivarez said.

The OCTA Research group earlier warned that the region may tally up to 1,000 daily cases if left unchecked.

"Makikita po natin parang nagluluwag nang konti so di po natin pwede ibaba ang quarantine at (kailangan) i-maintain ang ating health protocol na pinatutupad. Meron tayong slight na pagtaas ng cases all over Metro Manila," Olivarez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We can see people are becoming lax so we can't lower the quarantine level and we need to maintain our health protocols. We have a slight rise in cases all over Metro Manila.)

"Yan 'yung reason bakit natin nirekomenda ang pagme-maintain ng GCQ, para maibsan ang gatherings at pagluluwag ng negosyo. Pero kailangan magbukas na ng mga negosyo. 'Yung protocols kailangan ipatupad ng local government units."

(That's the reason why we recommended to maintain GCQ so we can avoid gatherings and too lax openings of businesses. But we need to reopen establishments so local governments must enforce protocols.)

The mayor added that curfew will now be from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. to make way for Simbang Gabi or dawn masses, which begin Dec. 16.

Christmas parties in public offices are prohibited and discouraged in private establishments as only a maximum of 10 people are allowed in gatherings under GCQ, Olivarez said.