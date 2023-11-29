House OKs bill declaring climate change emergency in PH

Children swim at a portion of the Batasan River in Malabon City on April 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill declaring a "climate change emergency" in the Philippines.

The House Committee on Climate Change explained in its fact sheet that the measure seeks to enhance the resiliency and adaptability of the Philippines to the effects of climate change.

The bill declares that the country is in a state of climate emergency, stressing the need for the government to devise measures to stop human-induced global warming, limit its effects, and mobilize funds for climate mitigation efforts.

It also creates a Climate Change Resiliency and Adaptability Program for the development and implementation of solutions to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.

It likewise mandates the relevant government agencies to immediately and efficiently coordinate and lead in taking practicable measures to preserve and protect the environment.

It also requires the coordination, in a multi-sectoral approach, of the national government, local government units, private entities, civil society organizations, and non-government organizations in addressing the matter.

It also mandates that an annual Climate Change Resiliency and Adaptability Summit to be held on the second week of September every year to be spearheaded by the Climate Change Commission.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate.

