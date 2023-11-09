MANILA – United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur for Climate Change Ian Fry is in the Philippines to observe its response to climate change.

In an interview with state-run PTV, Climate Change Commission Secretary Robert Borje said Fry’s visit is a product of consultations with the United Nations.



“Gusto natin ipakita na sa Pilipinas, ang climate change actions and policies and projects ay nakabase sa human rights. So human rights-based approach to climate change action and mitigation,” he said.



Borje added that the Philippines continues to be one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change. This despite it contributing only 0.5 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Fry is expected to visit different parts of the country including Tacloban City, which commemorated the 10th anniversary of the onslaught of super typhoon Yolanda.

Fry, together with environment advocates, made the rounds in Baseco, Manila on Wednesday to look at the situation of communities currently being threatened by reclamation activities, which have been suspended by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.



For environment group Kalikasan, Fry’s visit will serve as an avenue to raise concerns on the country’s environment and climate situation and eventually spur action.



“Based talaga sa reactions niya, nakita naman talaga niya yung krisis ng klima dito sa ating bansa, reality ng nararanasan ng mga communities across Manila Bay and beyond when it comes to climate change. So hopefully this will reflect in his reports and hopefully that will push the Marcos administration to put in those policies that will really address the climate crisis,” said Jon Bonifacio, Kalikasan national coordinator.



Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya said they are hopeful that Fry’s visit will yield positive results and hold to account those responsible for destruction of marine environment along Manila Bay.



Ronnel Arambulo, Pamalakaya vice chairperson, said they have submitted a position paper to Fry regarding the matter.



Aside from environmental threats hounding residents in different communities, Pamalakaya also raised human rights issues including the recent abduction of environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jedh Tamano.

Castro and Tamano are currently facing charges of perjury and grave slander filed by the Department of National Defense (DND), after the two activists identified the military as behind their abduction and illegal detention in September.



Fry will be in the country until November 15. His is the second visit of a UN Special Rapporteur permitted by the Marcos administration.