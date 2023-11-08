Church groups call for justice for victims of disasters, climate change

Improvements in the wet market and Yolanda landmarks in Tacloban and Eastern Samar. October 21, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ten years after the onslaught of super typhoon Yolanda, church groups continue to ask for suitable action for survivors and victims of the typhoon.



The National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP) lit candles, offered prayers, and sang songs for the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda at West Triangle in Quezon City.

The event marked the 10th anniversary of the onslaught of Yolanda in 2013.



Citizens' Disaster Response Center Foundation Inc. representative Corazon Jazmines said that they call for better response for the Yolanda survivors. They believe that even after ten years, no effective response has been given to the victims, especially those who lost their homes.

“Sampung taon na pero marami pa ring hindi nabibigay na pagtugon dun sa mga namatay,” Jazmines said.



Church groups also joined the NCCP in asking for suitable action for survivors and victims of the typhoon. Participants brought placards with them expressing their aims for the victims using the hashtag #RememberHaiyan.