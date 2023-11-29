MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said was not yet recommending border controls after China reported a spike in respiratory illnesses.

In a statement, the agency said the World Health Organization (WHO) had ruled out travel restrictions, although "general preventive measures against respiratory illness should be practiced."

Since mid-October, Beijing has experienced an increase in respiratory cases, mostly among children. In November, clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia were observed in some children's hospitals in China.

Chinese health authorities however clarified that the increase in hospital admissions related to respiratory illnesses "were within the expected levels based on historical data," the DOH noted.

It added that the event was "not unusual" because of the lifting of COVID restrictions in China.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said "no changes in disease presentation were observed, and no unusual or novel pathogens have been detected", the DOH noted.

DOH: FLU-LIKE CASES PLATEAUING

The DOH on Tuesday said it was on alert for new pathogens following an increase in influenza-like illnesses in the Philippines.

Some 190,000 influenza-like cases have been reported so far in the country this year, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag said.

In its Wednesday statement, the DOH said the cases have started to plateau based on the latest surveillance.

The DOH said response measures were in place against possible increases in cases, urging the public to observe public health measures such as masking and getting vaccinated.

It added that it would keep an eye on the situation in China by coordinating with its authorities, including officials from the WHO.