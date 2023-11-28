Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) - Special Operations Group-Strike Force apprehend unauthorized motorists using the EDSA busway during an operation on November 28, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday said a "restructured" unit equipped with body cameras would apprehend unauthorized motorists on the EDSA bus lane.

MMDA Assistant General Manager for Operations David Angelo Vargas now heads the Special Operations Group Strike Force in charge of the EDSA busway. The group was previously led by suspended Col. Bong Nebrija, known for his strong manner of apprehending traffic rule violators streamed online.

Nebrija is suspended until mid-December for letting a convoy of private vehicles, who used Sen. Bong Revilla’s name, ply the exclusive EDSA busway.

Vargas explained that it was still the same group. The only difference is that other operations will be included under Vargas’s office, such as the teams apprehending anti-illegal parking violators and clearing operations along Mabuhay Lanes in Metro Manila.

"Nag-restructure lang tayo doon sa organizational chart natin," he said.

BODY CAMS

Vargas said the group would use body cameras for the “protection” of enforcers and the motorists. He also asked motorists to be respectful and calm towards authorities.



“Syempre hindi naman mawawala yung nagpapaliwanag o nagdadahilan sa kalsada meron pa ring ganoong motorista. Sabi ko nga sa officers namin basta tama kayo ay titindigan kayo ng ahensya, basta makita niyong mali tiketan niyo pa kahit sino pa siya," said Vargas.

"Well the body cam is there for a reason it is for the protection of the enforcer at yung inapprehend nila mawawala yung 'kasi yun yung sinabi nila' kasi livefeed ang makukuha ng bodycam at hindi pwede i-edit o patayin ang bodycam," he said.



FEWER VIOLATORS

The MMDA on Tuesday morning issued 53 tickets to busway violators, mostly motorcycle riders.

A private vehicle bearing a magnetic police sticker received a ticket because the officer was not on duty. A Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) vehicle based in Makati was also flagged down by enforcers.

Authorities recently raised the fine for illegally using the EDSA busway to P5,000 from P1,000 for the first offense. Those who attempt to evade enforcers will face a higher fine of P20,000 and a one-year license suspension.

Vargas said the higher penalty has discouraged motorists from taking advantage of the bus lanes, resulting in a smoother and more efficient commute for bus passengers.

“I say nagiging successful ang day-to-day natin dahil bumababa ang apprehension natin. So yung mga tao alam nila yung gravity and offense ng ginagawa nila lalo na ngayon nararamdaman nila na ang mga offenses nila mas mabigat na sa bulsa," Vargas said.

"Effective yung ginawa ng ahensya natin, na bigatan ang fines sa mga motoristang hindi sumusunod sa trapiko," he said.

He said he instructed enforcers to stick with the clarification made by the Department of Transportation that the EDSA busway should only be used by the following vehicles.