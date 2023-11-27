President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte during the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp program kick-off activity at the Don Bosco Youth Center in Tondo, Manila on July 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said that she would insist on her position that the Philippine government should not cooperate with the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on her father’s bloody drug war.

This statement comes after the recent pronouncement of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. saying that the government is studying the option to “return under the fold of the ICC."

Duterte, however, clarified that she recognizes the authority of Marcos on matters relating to foreign policy.



“We all should respect the position of the President being the chief architect of foreign policy, so iyon po lahat dapat ang posisyon natin,” she told reporters in Manila.



“But we will continue to reach out to the Department of Justice regarding our position on this matter… We will lay down the legal basis of our position with the DOJ,” she added.



Asked for possible reason why Marcos changed his stance on the matter, Duterte said she “cannot speak for the president."



“You need to ask the President on this matter,” she said.



In 2022, Marcos earlier said that the ICC’s ongoing probe into the bloody drug war was a threat to the country’s sovereignty and maintained that the international court has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.