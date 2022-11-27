Former VP Robredo returns to PH after weeks in US

Former Vice President Leni Robredo speaks before alumni of the UP College of Law during their homecoming event on Nov. 26, 2022. Leni Robredo/Facebook

MANILA — Former Vice President Leni Robredo returned to the Philippines over the weekend after spending weeks in the United States to share her leadership experiences.

"Great to be home," Robredo said in a Facebook post Sunday.

"This will be an extra busy week for me," she added.

Robredo, who has been staying in the US after being named a Hauser Leader of the Harvard Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership, she had returned to Manila from Boston, Massachusetts through a 30-hour light that had an 8-hour layover.

She said she arrived home in time to attend an event of the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law Grand Alumni Association, adding that she was thankful to speak before them even though she is not a UP Law graduate.

"I am not a UP Law Alumna and I am honored to have been invited to Keynote the event. Always a joy to be with the community," she said.

Robredo finished her law degree from the University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City in 1992, after completing her economics degree from UP Diliman in 1986. She passed the bar in 1997.

The UP College of Law Grand Alumni Association gathering took place Saturday night at the UP Bahay ng Alumni, according to a Facebook post of former Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

Robredo shared that she almost did not make it home after losing her passport in New York.

"My persistence paid off at the very last hour. Thank you to 3 unexpected guardian angels who helped me find it," she said.

Recently, Robredo was one of the speakers during a democracy forum in New York City organized by the foundation of former US President Barack Obama, where she talked about the state of disinformation in the Philippines.

She told the forum that disinformation has led Philippine society to evolve to a point where "two different, almost incompatible" information ecosystems were formed.

Robredo lost to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in the May elections.

