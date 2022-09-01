Former Vice President Leni Robredo. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Former Vice President Leni Robredo has been named among the Fall 2022 Hauser Leaders of the Harvard Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said it was a "huge honor" to be part of the prestigious Harvard program.

"A huge honor to be invited at Harvard Kennedy School's (HKS) Center for Public Leadership, as one of its Hauser Leaders for the Fall 2022 semester," she said.

"I'm both thrilled and humbled be given this space to share my advocacies and experiences, alongside this roster of distinguished leaders from various fields and sectors. What a blessing it is to be returning to Cambridge for this opportunity," she added.

As a Hauser Leader, Robredo will be spending time at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts advising students and engaging with faculty during richly-programmed visits throughout the academic year.

"By teaching skill-building and leadership development workshops, engaging key external stakeholders, and advising students and alumni, Hauser Leaders enact the Center for Public Leadership’s mission to develop principled, effective public leaders who make positive change in the world. Hauser Leaders also inform Harvard curriculum by speaking in the classroom, engaging in research and case development, and sharing expertise with lead faculty," a briefer from Harvard University said.

Robredo is the only Filipino and non-American in this fall's roster of Hauser Leaders, which include former US Representative Jane Harman, journalist and The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, United Negro College Fund President and CEO Michael Lomax, and corporate ethics firm LRN founder and chairman Dov Seidman.

HKS Center for Public Leadership co-director Deval Patrick said this year's Hauser Leaders are living examples of "principled and effective" public leadership "at a time when many challenges stem from leadership shortcomings."

“Though from different experiences, these leaders share values, values applied in practical ways, that they can now share with the Kennedy School community," Patrick said in a separate statement.

Robredo was Philippines' vice president from 2016 to 2022, and is currently the chairperson of non-governmental organization (NGO) Angat Pinas, Inc.

The NGO was a continuation of her Angat Buhay program, one of her key anti-poverty initiatives while in office.

