Philippines to sign deal to buy 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Vials with a sticker reading "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken Oct. 31, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA — The Philippines this week will sign a deal for the purchase of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus from British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, an official at the lead of the country's COVID-19 vaccination program said Thursday.

Officials will sign the tripartite deal for 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca drug on Friday, said vaccine czar Carlito Galvez.

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford announced on Monday that their inexpensive, easy-to-produce coronavirus vaccine was either 62 percent or 90 percent effective, depending on the manner in which the doses were given.

The double jab vaccine is by far the least expensive among frontrunners, at about 2.5 euros or about P143 per dose.

It also has a significant advantage when it comes to transport and storage.

Moderna's vaccine must be kept at -20 degrees Celsius, while Pfizer's requires an even chillier -70C to remain viable. AstraZeneca's vaccine, by contrast, can be stored at the temperature of a normal fridge.

- With a report from Agence France-Presse