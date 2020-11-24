Enrique Razon-led ICTSI to buy vaccines for the government

Watch also in iWantTFC

Billionaire Enrique Razon Jr.'s International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) will buy a vaccine against the novel coronavirus and give half of the doses to the health department and the rest to its employees and the logistics sector, a company official said Tuesday.

The private sector will fund 2 million vaccine doses for 1 million Filipinos, said ICTSI Executive Vice President Christian Razon Gonzalez.

Watch part of his statement at a press briefing here.