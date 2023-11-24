Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) take part in the ’Stations of the Cross’ at the Makati City Jail on April 6, 2023, in observance of Maundy Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A Sandiganbayan associate justice on Friday hoped the lower bail to poor criminals would work and be implemented so the country's jails would be decongested.

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Karl Miranda said congestion of jails in the Philippines already reached an average of 376 percent, while in some jails, especially in Metro Manila, this already peaked at 2,700 percent.

The national average means that 4 people are staying inside a 4.7-square-meter jail facility, said Miranda.

"Apat na tao ang nandyan ngayon at kulang ang facilities natin," the associate justice said.

"Maybe we make bail affordable. Marami diyan, indigents, cannot afford bail. That is why the Department of Justice came out with an order, when it comes to indigents, ang bail na ire-recommend niyo ay at least 50 percent off, or P10,000 whichever is lower," he said.

"That means hindi na kailangan, halimbawa bailable naman ang offense, hindi na kailangan pumasok ang tao sa jail para makadagdag sa congestion," he said.

It was also important that prosecutors file strong cases before they could file a case.

"Kasi dati, probable cause. Meaning there is suspicion that would make a reasonable man say 'tama, siya ang gumawa, puwede mo na i-file,'" he said.

"Ngayon, ang gusto ng justice secretary, you file cases na ang basis mo ay prima facie, it is self-evident na siya ang gumawa at there is strong possibility of conviction," he said.

Meanwhile, even if the government transfers prisoners to jails located in different parts of the country, this would not be enough, Miranda said.

"It is a continuing effort yung additional facilities. But always, always, the budget is always the problem," he said.

The Commission on Audit (COA) in June said around two-thirds of Philippine jails were congested in 2022.

A state auditor said that jail congestion nationwide was at 67.57 percent last year, with 323 out of 478 jails experiencing high occupancy rates, to the detriment of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).