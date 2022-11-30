Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) leave the the National Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City after their release on Nov. 24, 2022. A total of 128 PDLs, including senior citizens, received their certificates of discharge from the national penitentiary after completing their maximum sentence or qualifying for parole. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Wednesday said it plans to release hundred of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) by the end of the year as it seeks to decongest its prisons.

BuCor Officer-in-Charge Gregorio Catapang, Jr. said their lower-end estimate is to release around 300 to 500 individuals before Christmas or New Year, although they target to release as many as 700 if possible.

Catapang said the government also aims to transfer some 3,000 PDLs by next year when they finalize the tripartite agreement with the Department of Justice, Department of Health, and Department of National Defense.

"At the same time, kapag na-decongest namin, with decongestion, mayroon din kaming palalayain na mga, hopefully, 300 hanggang isanlibo (1,000) kung maayos po iyong mga documentation at saka iyong kanilang … kung they are all eligible for parole or clemency," he said during a public briefing.

The bureau will also recommend issuing executive clemency to elderly individuals in prison or those aged between 60 and 70.

Catapang noted that there are thousands of 70-year-old and above inmates at the NBP, the country's main penitentiary located in Muntinlupa.

Freed inmates are given transportation allowances, and are required to report to their parole officers as they reintegrate themselves to society.

— Job Manahan and Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News