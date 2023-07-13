DOJ, DA ink deal to turn penal property into farmlands

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Justice and Agriculture departments on Thursday signed an agreement on a program on food sufficiency, which will train persons deprived of liberty to till farmlands and tend to crops.

The Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for food security or RISE project will have a pilot launch at the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in Puerto Princesa this year and would develop an initial 500 hectares of land for the project, which will be turned into agri-tourism sites and food production areas.

The memorandum of agreement supports the government’s campaign on food security, a statement from the Department of Agriculture showed.

This was signed by Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasque and witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“The project will cover the development and rehabilitation of arable land within the BuCor in all of its prison reservation and penal farms in the country. More importantly, the project promotes the reformation of persons deprived of liberty,” said Panganiban in his speech.

For his part, Marcos Jr said the move would help boost production and give PDLs “opportunities to realize their potential for positive change and for reformation.”

“Among this admin’s priorities are the attainment of food security and the zero hunger goal under the sustainable development goals. These twin priorities require cooperation amongst all disciplines and across all sectors. We must delve into the underlying causes of food security, poverty, inequality and the lack of access to resources,” said the President in his speech.

“Achieving these objectives will also contribute to much greater humanitarian causes such as the rehabilitation and reintegration of our PDLs and ensuring hunger prevention, poverty alleviation and better health,” he added.

“It is more pragmatic and effective to allocate our scarce resources wisely and ensure that all our initiatives are aligned, coordinated and integrated through a whole of nation approach.”

RISE will be pilot launched in Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, where inmates are already tending to farms as part of their reformation program.

“The RISE Project will help address various issues and meet several sustainable development goals that go beyond providing green infrastructure and ensuring food security such as social inclusion, climate change adaptation, poverty alleviation, and urban water and waste management,” a statement read.

“The agricultural development activities to be conducted in Iwahig include the establishment of 30. hectare cashew production area. establishment of one-hectare edible landscaping and agri-tourism site, and establishment of a 25-hectare yellow corn production area,” the statement added.

Aside from these, government officials envision using half a hectare of land for the growing of 25,000 tilapia fingerlings, a 40-hectare rice production area, and 400-hectare forage and dairy production area. The DA said these will all be formed inside Iwahig.

Panganiban said the project will cover persons deprived of liberty sentenced to more than 3 years as provided in the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013. Those involved in the project would be given “tailored support services” by the government to strengthen their skills on food production and agriculture.

The RISE project will be implemented in other BuCor facilities after its pilot in Iwahig.