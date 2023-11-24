Traffic builds up along Edsa in Quezon City on Oct. 28, 2022. ABS-CBN News/Jire Carreon, file

MANILA — The window hour of the current number coding scheme will be retained indefinitely, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Friday.

Under the current rule, number coding is implemented during peak hours or from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MMDA chairman Romando Artes said in a press briefing that the agency is scrapping the lifting of window hour based on the agency’s Traffic Engineering Management’s assessment that traffic in Metro Manila is still manageable.

“Base sa two weeks na pag-aaral namin, kayang itawid na hindi maging parking lot ang mga lansangan sa Metro Manila. With that, ang lifting ng window hour sa number coding scheme ay ating i-scrap. Hindi na po natin gagawin,” Artes said.

Artes added that the move is to give way for motorists who own one vehicle and may be affected by the lifting of window hour.

While the MMDA has indefinitely scrapped the lifting, Artes said it would depend on the traffic situation.

“Kung makita siguro nila na extreme case na, na talagang hindi halos gumagalaw ang traffic, siguro mapipilitan na tayo,” Artes said.

In preparation for “carmageddon” in the holiday season, MMDA implemented the duty extension of its traffic enforcers until 12 a.m. for traffic management past mall hours.

Since November 13, adjusted mall hours are at 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.